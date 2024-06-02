BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 20.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $110,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

