BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $94.35. 4,956,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.07. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

