BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,826. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

