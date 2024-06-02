BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 48,402 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 697,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

