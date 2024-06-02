BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,085,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

