BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.01. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

