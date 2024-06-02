Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,665 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 116.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.29. 251,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

