boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.63

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.63 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.70 ($0.44). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 2,041,310 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.83 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of £444.50 million, a P/E ratio of -318.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

