Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.63 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,789,522 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 27.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.47.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

