Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

