Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 4,541,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

