Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 179,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 862,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.32.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

