Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $188,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 5,209.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 1,762.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Navient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. 3,763,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

