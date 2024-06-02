Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $421,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,051,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000.
Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12.
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
