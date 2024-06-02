Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,677,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE DDS traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $447.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,760. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.57. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

