Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 96,200 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

