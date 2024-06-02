Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after acquiring an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 2,411,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

