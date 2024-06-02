Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after acquiring an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NFE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 2,411,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $40.04.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
