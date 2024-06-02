Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $86,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,923. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

