Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.
Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %
BN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.49. 3,208,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,799. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
