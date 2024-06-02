Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %

BN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.49. 3,208,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,799. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

