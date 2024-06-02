Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE CNI traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 952,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

