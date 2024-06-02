Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,665,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,868,000 after buying an additional 990,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 1,126,322 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 2,202,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,977. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

