Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,612,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,651,000. Carrier Global comprises approximately 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $444,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $48,735,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 6,950,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

