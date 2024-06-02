British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
British Land Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.56.
About British Land
