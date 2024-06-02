Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

