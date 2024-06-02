Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 189,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadwind by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

