Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $85.23

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.93.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Centene by 766.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 179,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Centene by 10.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

