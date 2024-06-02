Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,346.20

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.20 ($17.19).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.16) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.69) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.60) to GBX 1,381 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.3 %

About Smith & Nephew

LON SN opened at GBX 990.40 ($12.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4,126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 887 ($11.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,269 ($16.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,042.79.

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.