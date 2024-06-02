Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BPYPP opened at $14.95 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
