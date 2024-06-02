Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.54. 964,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.