Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 161 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %

Amgen stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

