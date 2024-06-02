Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $108.67. 470,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,729. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

