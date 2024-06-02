Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,506 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management raised its position in GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in GFL Environmental by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after acquiring an additional 478,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

