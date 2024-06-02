Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.70. 2,569,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

