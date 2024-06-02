Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE EL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.36. 2,969,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,492. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

