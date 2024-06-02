Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,334 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

