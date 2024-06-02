Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 119.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $59,019,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,723,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

