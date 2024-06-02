Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $105.12. 609,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,639. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

View Our Latest Report on BFAM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.