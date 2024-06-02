Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $560.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,937. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.66 and a 200 day moving average of $549.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

