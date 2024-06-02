Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

