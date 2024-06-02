Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

