Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 125 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $250.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,225. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

