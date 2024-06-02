Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 141 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.08. The company had a trading volume of 821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,904. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
