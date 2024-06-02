Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 14,521 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,269,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.