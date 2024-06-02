Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,687 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 336,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,286,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 426,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.