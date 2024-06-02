BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,303. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

