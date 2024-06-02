BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New $590,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 2,881,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,043. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

