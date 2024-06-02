BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,296 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 1.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 475,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 4.4 %

ETR stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 3,106,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.