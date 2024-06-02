Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $463.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.89. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $463.10.

About Bucher Industries

Featured Stories

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

