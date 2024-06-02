Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $463.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.89. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $463.10.
About Bucher Industries
