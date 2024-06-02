Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 110 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $334.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.