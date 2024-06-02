Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $12,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 98,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $22.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

